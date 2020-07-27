Ryanair will not cut UK-Spain flights due to British quarantine

27th July 2020

A Ryanair plane lands at El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ryanair is not planning to reduce capacity flying to Spain after the British government’s “regrettable” decision to advise against all non-essential travel to the country’s mainland due to COVID-19, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said on Monday.

Britain on Saturday abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain after a surge of coronavirus cases, a dramatic and sudden reversal to the opening of the European continent to tourism after months of lockdown.

“I think it is regrettable, very disappointing,” Sorahan told Reuters in an interview following the publication of quarterly financial results.

“I have no doubt that we will see other localised outbreaks and we need to be flexible enough to deal with them as they arise over the next number of weeks and months,” he added.

Asked if Ryanair would reduce capacity between the two countries, Sorahan said “we have no plans to cut capacity in the medium term.”

The Spanish government had made clear that the country remained open for tourists, with infection levels low in much of the country, Sorahan said.

