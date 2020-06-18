Russia’s new coronavirus cases rise at lowest in six weeks, Nearly 500 doctors died from coronavirus

People enjoy meal at a summer veranda of a cafe in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2020. In accordance with Moscow's schedule of lifting the restrictions imposed in the city during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the outdoor spaces, including summer veranda of restaurants and cafes, are reopened since 16 June in Moscow. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia on Thursday reported 7,790 new cases of the novel coronavirus, its lowest daily rise in infections in six weeks, bringing the nationwide total to 561,091.

Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 182 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,660 since the crisis began.

Meanwhile, nearly 500 Russian medics who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, the head of the state health watchdog said Thursday, a far higher figure than given before.

“489 – that is medics, unfortunately we have lost almost 500 of our colleagues,” the Roszdravnadzor watchdog chief Alla Samoilova said at an online conference, TASS state news agency reported.

Previously a health ministry official on May 26 gave a confirmed death toll of 101.The new number is even higher than that given by an independent website set up by medics where colleagues report deaths, the Remembrance List, which lists 444 deaths.

Via Reuters/TASS

