Police officers on Red Square decorated for a military parade in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Monday reported 8,246 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 537,210, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

It said 143 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking Russia’s overall death toll to 7,091.

Via Reuters

