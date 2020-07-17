Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 12,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 12,000 on Friday, as the country reported 186 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre registered 6,406 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 759,203, the world’s fourth highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 12,123. Russia says 539,373 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday called off its annual “Immortal Regiment” commemoration of the nation’s World War II dead in which thousands carry photographs of relatives through the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers had already postponed the event originally scheduled for 9 May but have now dropped plans to stage it on July 26 saying it will only take place once the virus situation in Russia allows it.

The indefinite cancellation of the national commemoration points to official jitters over the virus rate, which has fallen gradually and still stands at over six thousand new cases per day.

