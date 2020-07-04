Russia’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

A woman sits in bus-stop between banners saying 'Thank you doctor' (R) and 'Become a volunteer' (L) in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia on Saturday reported 6,632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

The authorities said that 168 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,027.

Earlier, the Russian health minister said life in Russia is unlikely to return to normal until next February at the earliest. Many restrictions have already been eased, but with thousands of new cases still being reported every day, and a death toll approaching 10,000, some measures remain in force, including a ban on international flights, extended on Thursday until August.

