A man wearing protective mask walks in the street in front of a graffiti on the wall of building amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia reported 5,057 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its nationwide tally to 907,758, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 124 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,384.

