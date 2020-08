A discarded protective face mask lies on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus case tally, the fourth largest in the world, rose to 902,701 on Wednesday after officials reported 5,102 new infections.

Authorities said 129 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 15,260.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related