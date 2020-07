Observers, wearing face masks and gloves to be protected against coronavirus infection, during a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution on the main day of vote at a polling station in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Thursday reported 6,760 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide tally to 661,165.

The authorities said 147 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,683.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related