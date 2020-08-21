Preloader
Russia’s coronavirus case tally nears 950,000

Russia reported 4,870 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing its confirmed national tally to 946,976, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 90 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 16,189.

