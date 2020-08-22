Russian Opposition Leader flown to Germany

A medical evacuation flight carrying Alexey Navalny has left Omsk and is on its way to Germany, after the Russian opposition leader fell gravely ill in a suspected poisoning.
CNN reports “In a tweet marking the departure Saturday, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote: “The plane with Alexey flew to Berlin. Many thanks to everyone for their support. The struggle for Alexey’s life and health just begins, and there is still a lot to go through, but now at least the first step has been taken.”In an earlier tweet, Yarmysh posted a photo showing Navalny’s stretcher being put onto the air ambulance. “Alexey is taken to the medical aircraft. Yulia is with him,” she wrote.
Yulia is Navalny’s wife.
