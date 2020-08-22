Russian Opposition Leader flown to Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A medical evacuation flight carrying Alexey Navalny has left Omsk and is on its way to Germany, after the Russian opposition leader fell gravely ill in a suspected poisoning.

Russian medics put opposition politician Alexei Navalny into an ambulance car to transport him from an emergency care hospital to an airport, in Omsk, Russia, 22 August 2020. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was placed in the hospital after he fell ill on board a plane on his way from Tomsk to Moscow. The flight was interrupted and after landing in Omsk the opposition activist Alexei Navalny was delivered to the hospital with a suspicion of toxic poisoning. His treatment will be continued in German clinic Charirite after demands of his relatives. EPA-EFE/MAXIM KARMAYEV

CNN reports “In a tweet marking the departure Saturday, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote: “The plane with Alexey flew to Berlin. Many thanks to everyone for their support. The struggle for Alexey’s life and health just begins, and there is still a lot to go through, but now at least the first step has been taken.”In an earlier tweet, Yarmysh posted a photo showing Navalny’s stretcher being put onto the air ambulance. “Alexey is taken to the medical aircraft. Yulia is with him,” she wrote.

Yulia is Navalny’s wife.

Like this: Like Loading...