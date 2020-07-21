Russia tried to meddle in Scottish independence referendum – British Parliament

epa05845755 (FILE) - Unionist holding the Union jack (L) and the Saltire flag (R) during a march of the Orange Order, a Protestant fraternal organisation, in a show of solidarity for the Union of Britain in Edinburgh, Scotland, 13 September 2014 (reissued 13 March 2017). Media reports on 13 March 2017 state that First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon will seek approval for second Scottish Independence referendum. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The British Parliament’s intelligence and security committee’s report on Russian influence in politics is expected to disclose that the Kremlin tried to influence the result of the Scottish independence referendum but not the Brexit vote of 2016, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The report, which will be published later today, will describe that Russia tried to divide the UK in 2014 and that it was “the first post-Soviet interference in a Western democratic election,” the newspaper added, citing comments from the 50-page report.

via The Telegraph

