Russia to resume travel to Geneva

Russia said on Saturday it would allow flights to resume to Geneva starting from Aug. 15, a first air link to be reopened between Russia and a continental European since all scheduled air traffic was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

Russia, which operated repatriation flights during the coronavirus lockdown, allowed other scheduled international flights to resume on Saturday, starting with Britain, Turkey and Tanzania.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who heads a government coronavirus response centre, said flights between Moscow and Geneva would initially be weekly.

International flights were grounded on March 30 after the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 845,000 people in Russia so far. The death toll has exceeded 14,000.

Russia announced a partial reopening of its borders in June to allow people to travel abroad if they needed to work, study, seek medical treatment or look after relatives.

