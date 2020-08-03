Russia to deliver COVID-19 drug to S.Africa, Latam countries – wealth fund

3rd August 2020

A plastic model of coronavirus. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia has signed deals to supply South Africa and seven Latin American countries with an anti-viral drug Russian authorities have approved to treat COVID-19, its sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that at least 150,000 packs of the drug, known as Avifavir, would be sent to Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Paraguay and Uruguay. The drug will also be supplied to South Africa, RDIF said in a statement.

Technology to make the drug would be transferred to Bolivia’s Sigma Corp S.R.L. for it to be produced locally, RDIF said.

The Russian health ministry gave its approval for the drug’s use under a special accelerated process in May.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Portugal’s tourism sector still devastated by coronavirus in June

3rd August 2020

Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

3rd August 2020

French manufacturing picks up in July but new orders stagnate

3rd August 2020

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Mass in the Netherlands

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Wildfires in California

3rd August 2020

Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

3rd August 2020

German factories post first growth in activity since Dec 2018

3rd August 2020

UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: