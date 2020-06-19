Russia scrambles jets to escort U.S. bombers over Okhotsk Sea

A file photo ofRussian fifth generation T-50 fighter jets fly in close formation during an air show at the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 in the city of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia’s far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry in Moscow as saying on Friday.

Two days ago, Russia said the U.S. had scrambled fighter jets to escort four Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers as they carried out a planned flight near the U.S. border.

Via Reuters

