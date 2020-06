A waiter wearing protective masks carries drinks to customers in a summer veranda of a cafe in downtown of Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia on Friday reported 7,972 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 569,063 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said 181 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 7,841.

Via Reuters

