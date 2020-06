People wearing protective masks and gloves attend early voting on amendments to Russian Constitution at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, 25 June 2020. The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution has started on 25 June and will run for seven days until 01 July. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia on Thursday confirmed 7,113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to 613,994.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,605.

Via Reuters

