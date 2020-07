A visitor examines the painting 'Portrait of Ekaterina' by Orest Kiprensky from a private art gallery of the famous Moscow collector Ivan Evgenievich Tsvetkov (1845-1917) during the exhibition preview 'Tsvetkov and his Gallery' on the 175th anniversary of the collector's birth at the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 5,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing its national tally to 834,499, the world’s fourth largest caseload.

Officials said 129 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,802.

