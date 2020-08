Russian Emergency Situations Ministry workers sanitize Kazansky Railway Station as part of the campaign to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia reported 5,394 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing its national tally to 856,264, the fourth largest in the world.

Officials said 79 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 14,207.

