Members of the local election commission wearing protective suits wait with a portable ballot box to be let inside an apartment building during early voting in a vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution in Moscow, Russia. The nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments has started on 25 June and will run for seven days until 01 July. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia on Friday reported 6,800 new coronavirus cases, the first daily rise below 7,000 since late April, taking its nationwide tally to 620,794.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 176 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,781.

Via Reuters

