A medical worker in a protective suit speaks on the phone at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease at the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Saturday reported 7,889 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 576,952 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,002.

Via Reuters

