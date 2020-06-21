Russia reports fewer than 8,000 new coronavirus cases

SKA Moscow fans at the VEB Arena stadium before the Russian Premier League soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg in Moscow, Russia, 20 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia reported 7,728 new cases of the novel coronavirus today pushing its nationwide case tally to 584,680 since the crisis began.

The national coronavirus response centre said that 109 people had died in the last 24 hours, meaning that 8,111 people have now lost their lives.

Moscow has lifted restrictions including compulsory travel passes on June 8, a move welcomed by residents who seemed more than happy to enjoy the streets and parks.

Many other regions are lifting lockdown restrictions as Russia is preparing to hold a July 1 national vote despite a situation with medical experts still see as worrying.

President Vladimir Putin is seeking public backing for constitutional amendments that would allow him to stay on at the Kremlin beyond his current term.

via The Moscow Times

