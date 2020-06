People play with water enjoying a hot weather after ending lockdown to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia reported 8,835 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the number of infections nationwide to 528,964.

The authorities said 119 people had died from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6,948.

