A part of a graffiti saying 'Fight' near the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, . The graffiti with the inscription 'Fight and win!' was made by fans of the Russian football club Spartak in support of patients with coronavirus COVID-19 disease. Russian authorities began since 12 May to gradually ease restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia on Monday reported 7,600 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing its nationwide case total to 592,280, the world’s third largest tally.

The coronavirus taskforce response said 95 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,206.

Via Reuters

