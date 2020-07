A voter wearing face mask and gloves to be protected against coronavirus infection during the nationwide vote this week on amendments to the Russian Constitution at a polling station in Domodedovo (20km from Moscow), Moscow region, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia on Friday reported 6,718 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 667,883.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 176 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,859.

