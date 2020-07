A Russian woman votes during early voting on amendments to Russian Constitution in the village of Gorki Leninskiye (20km from Moscow), Moscow region, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia on Wednesday reported 6,556 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its nationwide tally to 654,405.

The country’s coronavirus response centre said 216 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,536.

