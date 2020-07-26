Russia reports 5,765 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A man wearing protective mask walks on a bridge in downtown of Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Sunday reported 5,765 new coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths, a steep decline from the 146 deaths reported a day earlier.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, human trials of Russia’s second potential coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Siberian Vector institute, will begin on July 27, the TASS news agency cited Russia’s consumer safety watchdog as saying on Friday.

An early-stage human trial of a separate vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya institute in Moscow, was completed this month, with scientists hailing the results and authorities planning to move to mass production in the autumn.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related