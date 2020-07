epaselect epa08545672 A medical specialist in a protective suit takes a selfie as they wait for patients at the hospital complex for patients with the COVID-19 disease in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2020. Russian authorities continue to gradually ease restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Sunday reported 6,109 new cases and 95 more deaths from the coronavirus.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 771,546 cases, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

The death toll now stands at 12,342, and 550,344 people have recovered.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related