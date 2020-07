Visitors look at artworks on display in the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts reopened on Friday for the public after restrictions imposed in the city during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic were lifted. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,335.

Russia said 501,061 people have recovered from the virus.

