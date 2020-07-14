Russia Lifts Quarantine for Arriving Foreigners Ahead of Reopening

View of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Foreigners will no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in Russia, as the country looks to begin reopening to international travel in the midst of the pandemic, according to a decree published Monday.

However, persons arriving in any Russian airport will have to present English or Russian-language proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus in the previous 72 hours to be allowed entry, the Moscow Times said.

Foreigners without test results will be required to submit a PCR test for Covid-19 within 72 hours of arrival, the decree states. If the test comes back positive, visitors will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Last Friday, deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said authorities will begin negotiations with other countries to restart international flights from tomorrow. She insisted that the re-opening of routes will be based on reciprocity.

Russia grounded most international flights on March 27, with only a handful of special repatriation flights and other government-approved flights bringing passengers to and from Russia over the past three months.

Foreign citizens have not been allowed into the country since late March.

The European Union, which reopened its borders on July 1 to visitors from 15 countries, is still officially closed to Russians.

