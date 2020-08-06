Russia in talks with Netherlands on changing tax deal

6th August 2020

Russia’s Finance Ministry said it had proposed to the Netherlands to revise the countries’ bilateral tax agreement and raise taxes on dividends to 15%.

President Vladimir Putin proposed this year that a 15% tax on all interest and dividend payments leaving Russia be imposed starting next year to combat capital outflows.

Earlier this week the finance ministry said it would scrap an agreement with Cyprus aimed at avoiding double taxation after it said talks aimed at altering the system in line with Putin’s request had failed.

