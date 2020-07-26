Runners with purpose

26th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Claudio Camilleri and Patrick Tabone finished a 190km run a little after 3pm on Sunday afternoon in the 1Run 1Race, aimed to generate funds to help education of migrant children in Malta.

Claudio Camilleri, 43, and Patrick Tabone, 48 started their run early on Saturday morning in Sliema, running along the coast to Ċirkewwa and hopped onto a ferry to Gozo, ran clockwise along the Gozitan coast and took the ferry back to Malta, continuing down west and all along the souther tip, finally heading to Valletta and finishing in Independence Gardens in Sliema where they started their feat.

They took 35 hours to complete the feat. Donations may be made by visiting www.1run.mt. All the money collected will be going directly to JRS and Kopin.

MaltaToday / Times of Malta

Photo JRS 

