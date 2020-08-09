Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute issues heatwave warning

People enjoying a hot summer day at Museumplein, Amsterdam, The Netherland. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

The Netherlands is currently in the grips of a heatwave with temperatures above thirty degrees Celsius. The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute has issued code orange for the provinces of Limburg, Gelderland, Noord-Brabant and Zeeland.

Similar temperatures are expected until at least Wednesday though there may be the odd thunderstorm in the south on Sunday evening.

The warning means the Netherlands will be in the grip of an official heatwave this weekend – defined as a five-day period of temperatures over 25 Celsius, of which three are over 30 Celsius.

