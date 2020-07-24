Root causes of irregular migration should be addressed to stem flows – Foreign Affairs Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There should be a joint effort between all stakeholders to understand and address the root causes of irregular migration, including internal displacements, in order to reach a lasting solution to the challenges posed by the migration phenomenon. Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said this while meeting with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) Assistant High Commissioner Gillian Triggs.

The Assistant High Commissioner was in Malta for a short official visit where she sought to understand further how the UNHCR can assist Malta in dealing with the challenges of migration and asylum seekers. Discussions dealt with the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and possible ways of facing these challenges. The situation in Libya was also discussed.

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo highlighted that in order to stem irregular migration flows, there is a need to enhance cooperation with countries of origin and of transit. He underscored that African countries also must deal with internal displacements while facing challenges such as poverty, conflict and now also the impact of COVID-19.

In this context, Bartolo concluded that addressing the root causes of irregular migration in a comprehensive manner should remain the main priority as this would mitigate reasons for displacements while sustaining economic and social development in countries of origin.

