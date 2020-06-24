Romania lifts travel restrictions for Italy and France

A Romanian medical personnel woman, wearing protective equipment, waits for persons to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, in front of he improvised test center organized at the National Arena Stadium, in Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The Romanian authorities have included five more European countries on the “green list” of countries for which travel restrictions due to COVID-19 don’t apply anymore.

The list includes Italy and France (mainland) as well as Ireland, Finland and Estonia.

This means that travellers who arrive in Romania from these countries and show no COVID-19 infection symptoms are no longer required to stay under quarantine or home isolation for two weeks.

Flights to and from these countries will also resume starting Tuesday, June 23, the Government announced in a press release.

