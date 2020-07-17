Romania extends state of alert

A man holds a banner depicting a person wearing a face mask with modified French symbol 'Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite' on it, during a protest against the measures taken by the authorities to limit the new spread of coronavirus infections at Victoria square, in front of the government headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In its extraordinary meeting this week, the government adopted the decision on extending the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days, starting July 17.

“We adopted in the government meeting a decision on extending the state of alert by another 30 days, and this decision is necessary because we have a growing number of infections and deaths. This extension of the state of alert doesn’t come with new restrictions, but, unfortunately, it also doesn’t bring new measures of relaxation,” deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said, local Digi24 reported.

According to the government’s decision, wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, such as stores and public transport, remains mandatory. It is also forbidden to organize and hold rallies, demonstrations, processions, concerts, or other types of gatherings in open spaces or gatherings related to cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sports or entertainment activities indoors. At the same time, indoor restaurants remain closed.

Romania added 777 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 35,003 on Thursday, July 16, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 24,335 patients were discharged: 22,189 have recovered, while 2,146 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Read more via RomaniaInsider/ Digi24

Like this: Like Loading...

Related