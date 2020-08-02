Roma and Sinti communities honour victims killed by Nazi regime during Holocaust
Representatives of the Roma and Sinti communities, along with Jewish and Christian leaders, met at Auschwitz to honor the victims of the anti-Roma genocide. The Nazi regime killed some 500,000 Roma and Sinti.
“Today we remember all of the victims,” said Romani Rose, the head of Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.
Sinti are a Romani group living in Germany and across central Europe. Under Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany launched an extermination campaign against Romani peoples, killing an estimated 500,000 of them.
DW
