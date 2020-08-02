Roma and Sinti communities honour victims killed by Nazi regime during Holocaust

2nd August 2020

epa08580698 Representative of the German Evangelical Church Heinrich Bedford-Strohm (6L), Head of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma Romani Rose (5R) and Chairman of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster (9R) attend a ceremony commemorating the Roma Holocaust Memorial Day in the former Nazi-German extermination camp Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, 02 August 2020. The Roma Holocaust Memorial Day commemorates the victims of Roma and Sinti genocide on the anniversary of the liquidation of the so-called Zigeunerfamilienlager at the KL Auschwitz II-Birkenau, where in the night of 02 and 03 August 1944 Germans gassed to death nearly 3,000 Roma men, women and children. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Representatives of the Roma and Sinti communities, along with Jewish and Christian leaders, met at Auschwitz to honor the victims of the anti-Roma genocide. The Nazi regime killed some 500,000 Roma and Sinti.

“Today we remember all of the victims,” said Romani Rose, the head of Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.

Sinti are a Romani group living in Germany and across central Europe. Under Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany launched an extermination campaign against Romani peoples, killing an estimated 500,000 of them.

DW

