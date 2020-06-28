Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump over use of songs at rallies

A file photo of British musicians Mick Jagger (C), Keith Richards (R) and Ronnie Wood (L) perform during The Rolling Stones 'No Filter' tour in Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Britain, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Rolling Stones have warned US President Donald Trump that he could face legal action if he continues using their songs at his campaign rallies.

A statement from the band’s legal team said it was working with the performing rights organisation, the BMI, to stop the unauthorised use of their music.

The Trump campaign used the song You Can’t Always Get What You Want at last week’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same song was used by the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.

“The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump,” the band tweeted in 2016.

In a statement released on Saturday, representatives for the group said that “further steps to exclude” Mr Trump from using Rolling Stones material in future presidential campaigning was necessary after previous “cease and desist directives” had been ignored.

The BMI has reportedly notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the use of their songs without permission will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement, and would be subject to legal action.

Read more via BBC/Sky News

