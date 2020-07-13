Rockets and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia intercepted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Saudi-Led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic rockets and seven drones laden with explosives launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the kingdom.

The coalition has started a military operation against the Iran-aligned group after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state television reported early in July.

The coalition did not report any casualties.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

