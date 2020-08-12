Roberta Metsola named one of most politically and socially influential MEPs – VoteWatch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese Member of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola was named as one of the five most politically and socially influential MEPs on issues related to the European Way of Life by VoteWatch, a research and lobby group which focus on the stability of the European and international political and economic system.

The study focused on issues such as civil liberties, rule of law and migration, as well as gender policies, the Future of Europe and other institutional matters.

VoteWatch looks at two specific elements, political and social influence. The first relates to the ability to change legislation, win votes and shape debates. The latter looks into the the ability to reach people, shift the public conversation, and build a community of support.

Metsola was named as the second most politically influential MEP. The PN MEP is the co-chair of the Anti-Corruption intergroup and a member of the intergroups on anti-Racism, LGBTI, diversity and children’s rights. The Maltese MEP is the rapporteur on dossiers aimed at cooperation on combating cross-border crime and terrorism and has drafted dossiers on FADO (False and Authentic Documents Online), Frontex and the European Border and Coast Guard.

Her role on these topics is described by VoteWatch as rather important, considering the delicate position of Malta is one of the main entry points for asylum seekers coming from North-Africa. Previously, Metsola was one of the vice-chairs of the PETI committee, which also deals with the transparency of EU institutions.

