Review of 2m social distancing rule in the UK  ‘to conclude within days’

A two metres sign is on display in London, Britain. Retail stores have begun to re-open their doors across the UK after three months of lockdown. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A review into the 2m social distancing rule will conclude “within the coming days”, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has told the BBC.

It comes amid warnings many businesses will not survive under the current guidance as the government prepares to ease more restrictions on 4 July.

Pubs, restaurants and hotels are among those hoping to reopen.

Pubs could be patrolled and people could be encouraged to use apps to order drinks, according to The Times.

Downing Street said the government would update the country on the social distancing rules next week.

It comes as the coronavirus alert level was downgraded from four to three on Friday.

Read more via BBC

