Revealed – How Europe couldn’t help Italy deal with coronavirus – The Guardian

A Guardian investigation shows that an urgent distress call by Italy to EU member states for help with Covid-19, as numbers were tripling every 48 hours, was ignored and met by silence by each member state.

The Guardian reports “On 26 February, with the numbers of Italians known to be infected by coronavirus tripling every 48 hours, the country’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, appealed to fellow EU member states for help. His hospitals were overwhelmed. Italian doctors and nurses had run out of the masks, gloves and aprons they needed to keep themselves safe, and medics were being forced to play God with the lives of the critically-ill due to an acute lack of ventilators. An urgent message was passed from Rome to the European commission’s Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels. The specifications of Italy’s needs were uploaded into the EU’s Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS). But what happened next came as a shock. The distress call was met with silence. “No member state responded to Italy’s request and to the commission’s call for help,” said Janez Lenarčič, the European commissioner responsible for crisis management. “Which meant that not only is Italy is not prepared … Nobody is prepared … The lack of response to the Italian request was not so much a lack of solidarity. It was a lack of equipment.”

The report adds “the seriousness of what was happening in China was at least understood early in some parts of the commission. “We convened the first meeting of the so called crisis coordination committee on 28th of January,” Lenarčič said. “The commission did take this threat seriously. And we did not change course in our serious approach. Even when voices multiplied out there that ‘all this will just die out’. We even didn’t change the course when some others were toying with the concepts of herd immunity.” A swift decision was taken by the commission to ban its staff from non-essential travel to China and a press conference was called for 29 January to communicate a clear message: get ready.

But if the alarm bells were sounding in Berlaymont, the media had other interests. The UK was about to leave the EU after 47 years of membership. “We went to the press conference and the press room was almost empty,” recalled Lenarčič. “We called for preparedness – for all member states to take this seriously and prepare. There was a lot of echo because of the empty room. But we were still hoping that there would be some echo in the media next day. We didn’t find much of that because all the media attention in Brussels was, at that time, devoted to the last session of the European parliament plenary where the UK members participated.”

The Guardian’s report adds that by the weekend of 29 February and 1 March, more than 2,000 people were infected in Europe. In Italy, 35 people had died. Von der Leyen decided to put herself at the forefront of the crisis. She informed Lenarčič that the scale of the crisis required a coronavirus crisis response team of commissioners covering everything from health to the economy and borders.

The new team was presented to the public on the Monday. As Von der Leyen walked to the lectern to the click of camera shutters she gestured to the commissioners. “Come on” she was heard to say. Yet within hours, Europeans witnessed one of the biggest failings of the entire pandemic. Now each in full-blown crisis mode, European countries individually acted to impose restrictions on the export of key medical supplies to neighbours.

While member states would be responsible for procuring the supplies, the commission would manage their distribution and cover most of the costs. Hundreds of thousands of masks have been distributed so far to the pandemic hotspots. And looking to the future, Lenarčič believes this is the model to follow as leaders come together in Brussels on Friday to discuss their seven-year budget and plans for a one-off recovery fund.

“In the latest commission budget proposal the funding for health goes from €400m to €9bn,” he said. “The whole logic is give the commission the means to support member states more. Because when Italy asked for help, nobody could give help. We also couldn’t help Italy.” The commission wants to buy equipment for the stockpile rather than rely on the generosity of member states. It wants to expand the type of equipment to cover potential chemical, biological or nuclear crises. “I see one very clear lesson,” Lenarčič said. “There is a wish of an overwhelming majority of the European public to have more Europe on issues like this.”

Ricciardi agrees. He also believes the ECDC should be a decision-making body not just advisory at times of crisis, and that the commission has to be given its head when coordination is vital. “The member states must learn that we need to prepare for this new normality – this will only be the first of a series of events,” he said. “We will have it in the future. The patterns of behaviour, trade and tourism, are changing around the world. And if we don’t realise this we are going to be seriously disappointed.”

