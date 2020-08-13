#Respect – Atalanta

13th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Atalanta player react after losing the UEFA Champions League quarter final soccer match Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain held at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 August 2020.

Read Match Report here

EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

 

epaselect epa08600031 Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar (L) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600125 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (white shirt) of PSG scores the winning goal during the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. PSG won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600126 Dejected players of Atalanta at the end of the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. Atalanta lost 1-2. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600135 PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. PSG won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
Tags: , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: