Respect – Atalanta

epaselect epa08600031 Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar (L) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal, 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600125 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (white shirt) of PSG scores the winning goal during the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. PSG won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600126 Dejected players of Atalanta at the end of the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. Atalanta lost 1-2. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
epa08600135 PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel (R) celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after the UEFA quarter final match between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Portugal 12 August 2020. PSG won 2-1. EPA-EFE/David Ramos / POOL
You must log in to post a comment.