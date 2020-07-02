Reports UK to ditch travel quarantine for 75 countries including Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government will effectively ditch its air bridge plans and simply end the quarantine rules for those arriving from 75 countries so that people can go on holiday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said the UK would shortly lift a ban on non-essential travel to nearly all EU destinations, the British territories including Bermuda and Gibraltar, and Turkey, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

The USA, Russia and Brazil will be among countries on the “red” list where the ban on non-essential travel will continue.

Sweden, which tops the table in the EU with a rate of 60 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 of the population, is expected to be classed as “red” while Portugal with a rate of 20 per 100,000 is also thought to be at risk of being excluded after an outbreak in and around Lisbon.

Countries with lower rates than the UK include France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, Iceland, Poland, Malta, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia and Germany, all of which it is expected will be on the list.

