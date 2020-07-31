Reopening of discos, nightclubs, festivals and feasts in Italy postponed

A view of the Milanese nightlife along the Corso Sempione and Arco della Pace, in Milan, northern Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER



The Italian government is postponing the reopening of discos, festivals and fairs following the increase in new coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken to avoid what is happening in Spain, where the most significant outbreaks have developed in nightclubs.

Thus through the legal decree of 14 July (that expired today), which reiterates certain rules such as the obligation to wear a mask in closed public places and the ban on gatherings, remains in force for another 10 days.

The Italian Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, reiterated that the country is not yet in a situation where it can lower its guard.

He said “The international data of Covid-19 are still worrying. The latest signals from France, Spain and Germany tell us once again that the battle is not won, not even in Europe. ”

