Renewed pledge for truth and justice – 1000 Days since the brutal assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Today marks 1000 days since the brutal assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a statement, Occupy Justice, said today marks 1000 days since journalist Caruana Galizia was silenced by a massive car bomb by “those who had too much to hide.”

Occupy Justice said that that today also marks the 1000th day of continuous protest as no one should rest until justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and her loved ones is served.

On this 1000th day, Occupy Justice reaffirmed its commitment to continue to demand that all those responsible for her assassination are brought to justice.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia was a beacon of light in the darkness, and we pledge to carry her torch until the whole truth is exposed, until the day when we can finally say that justice has been served”, Occupy Justice said.

In their statement, Occupy Justice said that those who killed her wanted to silence all those who endeavour to expose uncomfortable truths, but her voice lives on in the work of brave investigative journalists who have taken up her stories; in the efforts of civil society activists who have sustained their fight for truth and justice: and, above all, in the example set by her family, in spite of innumerable obstacles set by institutionalised corruption and by those in whose interest it is to bury the truth.”

Photo Occupy Justice

