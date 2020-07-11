Remembering what humans can do to others… Srebrenica

epaselect epa08539939 A Bosnian Muslim woman mourns while touching a gravestone during a funeral ceremony at the Potocari Memorial Center and Cemetery, in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 July 2020. The burial was part of a memorial ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, considered the worst atrocity of Bosnia's 1992-95 war. More than 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed in the 1995 killing spree after Bosnian Serb forces overran the town. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR