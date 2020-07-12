Recoveries in Italy increase, 7 more coronavirus-related deaths

People enjoy the nightlife in the trendy and bohemian Trastevere neighborhood in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy on Saturday reported seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 34,945.

According to the latest data by the Health Ministry, the tally of active infections dropped to 13,303.

A total of 188 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, carrying the tally of cases to 242,827.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to climb, jumping to 194,579 as 306 more patients left intensive care in the last 24 hours.

To this date, over 5.95 million tests have been conducted across the country.

However, there is concern about gatherings of people enjoying the nightlife.

In Rome, the police closed Piazza Bologna due to the formation of big crowds effectively prevented compliance with the rules aimed at limiting the infection. The police, in addition to dispersing the crowd and restoring social distancing, carried out checks in all the premises of the area, closing some businesses due to crowding and lack of observance of the social distancing norms.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related