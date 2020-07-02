Record surge in US gun ownership applications

Guns for sale at Chuck's Firearms gun store in Atlanta, Georgia USA. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The US has carried out the highest ever number of background checks on people wanting to buy or carry a gun, according to figures released by the FBI.

Gun ownership applications always increase in election years, but it is thought the current surge is also being fuelled by economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, civil rights protests and calls for a reduction in police funding.

The figures show that 3.9 million checks were carried out in June, the biggest ever monthly total since they were introduced in 1998. The previous highest monthly figure had been in March.

In total 19 million checks have been carried out so far in 2020.

The checks are meant to ensure criminals and other prohibited people cannot buy or possess a gun and are a key barometer for gun sales, although each check could be for the sale of more than one firearm.

The FBI figures also include checks for permits in states that require them in order to carry a gun.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), which represents gun manufacturers, says fear seems to be driving the surge in sales.

