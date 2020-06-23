Record high temperatures…in Siberia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia recorded an all-time heat record in the least place one would probably expect to find a heatwave: that’s above the Artcic Circle in Siberia, as the region continues to swelter.

The extreme weather in the town of Verkhoyansk is thought to be linked with a combination of extreme factors, including a series of wildfires, a recent oil spill, droughts and an infestation of tree-eating moths.

Over the weekend, the weather portal Pogoda i Klimat based in Verkhoyansk. reported that the thermometer touched 38 degrees. If confirmed, meteorologists claimed this would be a new record for anywhere in the Arctic Circle.

The current “official” highest temperature every recorded in the region was that of 37.8 set in Fort Yukon, Alaska, in June 1915.