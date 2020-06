epa08476739 A man looks at a mannequin dressed in medical protective gears in front of roadside stall selling face masks in Cairo, Egypt, 10 June 2020, after the Egyptian government issued a decision to obligate all individuals to wear a face mask when entering or working in markets, businesses, government installations, private establishments and banks, and while riding in public or private mass transportation. The decision also stipulated that violation of these rules can result in a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds (250 USD) and/or imprisonment, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths on Saturday, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.

In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related